Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Tesla Model S

128,687 KM

Details Description Features

$49,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2016 Tesla Model S

2016 Tesla Model S

90D HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT, LOCALLY OWNED!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Tesla Model S

90D HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT, LOCALLY OWNED!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 9995573
  2. 9995573
  3. 9995573
  4. 9995573
  5. 9995573
  6. 9995573
  7. 9995573
  8. 9995573
  9. 9995573
  10. 9995573
  11. 9995573
  12. 9995573
  13. 9995573
  14. 9995573
  15. 9995573
  16. 9995573
  17. 9995573
  18. 9995573
  19. 9995573
  20. 9995573
  21. 9995573
  22. 9995573
  23. 9995573
  24. 9995573
  25. 9995573
  26. 9995573
  27. 9995573
  28. 9995573
  29. 9995573
Contact Seller

$49,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,687KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9995573
  • Stock #: 1-23-089
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E22GF155330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,687 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Pearl White Multi-Coat on Black Next Generation Seats and trimmed with Carbon Fibre Interior Decor Accents, this Model S is equipped with the the following options:


PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Leather seating with lumbar and memory
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Home Link for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting


TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT:
- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 19-inch Tesla Twin Spoke Wheels
- Power Liftgate


This Model S can go 0-100 km/h in just 4 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 470 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.

This locally owned Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.

Comes with balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2015 Tesla Model S P...
 171,014 KM
$46,700 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model X L...
 136,662 KM
$85,700 + tax & lic
2017 Tesla Model S P...
 101,799 KM
$66,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory