2016 Tesla Model S

$49,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 6 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9995573

9995573 Stock #: 1-23-089

1-23-089 VIN: 5YJSA1E22GF155330

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 128,687 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rain Sensing Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.