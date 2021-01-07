Menu
2016 Tesla Model X

89,911 KM

Details Description Features

$69,950

+ tax & licensing
$69,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2016 Tesla Model X

2016 Tesla Model X

75D AUTOPILOT, SUBZERO

2016 Tesla Model X

75D AUTOPILOT, SUBZERO

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$69,950

+ taxes & licensing

89,911KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6451222
  • Stock #: 1-20-214
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE24GF010912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,911 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Deep Blue Metallic on a Cream Interior with Black Headliner and Figured Ash Wood Interior Decor Accents with a matching Center Console, this stunning six seater Model X 75D is ready for take off! Comes equipped with:


               

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


               

SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


               

SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All six heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE: 

- 75 kWh Battery Pack

- Center Console

- 20-inch Silver Tesla Slipstream Wheels


               

The 75D Model X averages 383 km (subject to conditions), 5.5 seconds 0-100km/h and a 210 km/h top speed. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approximately 80% charge in 20 minutes.


               

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.


               

The six seat interior includes flat/flush folding third row seats and all the storage space you will need in the trunk!


               

Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane, change lanes with a simple tap of a turn signal and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving. Soon to arrives upgrades include automatic lane changing without driver input, automatic transitioning from one highway to another and self-park when near a parking spot, without any driver present!


               

Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!


               

Your falcon wing doored land-based intergalactic spaceship awaits - please call ahead to make an appointment to view this particular Model X as it belongs to the owner and may not always be at the dealership!


               

This vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada upon request.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of Tesla 8 year / INFINITE MILEAGE powertrain warranty until July 2024 covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

