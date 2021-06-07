Menu
2016 Tesla Model X

106,014 KM

Details Description Features

$69,950

+ tax & licensing
$69,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2016 Tesla Model X

2016 Tesla Model X

75D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO, ACCIDENTS FREE

2016 Tesla Model X

75D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO, ACCIDENTS FREE

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$69,950

+ taxes & licensing

106,014KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7324400
  Stock #: 1-21-096
  VIN: 5YJXCBE23GF021531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,014 KM

Vehicle Description

* OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on Ultra White seats with Carbon Fiber Decor accents and a Black Headliner. This 6 passenger SUV can launch from 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds without spending a single dime on gas. Just because you're driving an SUV doesn't mean you have to spend most of the time at a gas station or drive slow. This Model X comes equipped with the following options:


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road

- Autosteer


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All six heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 75 kWh Battery Pack

- 20-inch Tesla Silver Slipstream Wheels

- Center Console

- Bioweapon Defence Mode with Medical Grade HEPA air filtration system

- Tow Hitch


The 75D Model X averages 383 km (subject to conditions) has a top speed of 250km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.

The 6 seat interior includes automatic passenger sensing rear air conditioning and heating system. Fold the third row seats down and you have all the capacity for storage you would need!

Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.

Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!

Finance with $0 down over up to 72 months with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.

This accidents and claims free Tesla is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified.

Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

Your falcon wing doored land-based intergalactic spaceship awaits - please call ahead to make an appointment to view this particular Model X as it belongs to the owner and may not always be at the dealership.

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until November 2024. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

