2016 Tesla Model X

$69,950 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 0 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7324400

7324400 Stock #: 1-21-096

1-21-096 VIN: 5YJXCBE23GF021531

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,014 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.