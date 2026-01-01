$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Camry
LE
2016 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,487 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE ! CLEAN CAR !Exterior Features
Wheels: 16-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers (Tires: P205/65R16)
Mirrors: Power-adjustable, heated, color-keyed folding side mirrors
Headlights: Projector-beam halogen headlights with auto on/off feature and daytime running lights (DRL)
Glass: High solar energy-absorbing (HSEA) glass
Seating:
4-way manual front passenger seat
60/40 split fold-down rear seats with center armrest
Premium fabric/cloth seat trim
Steering: Tilt and telescopic steering wheel with integrated audio, Bluetooth, and cruise controls
Windows & Locks: Power windows with driver and passenger one-touch auto up/down; power locks with remote keyless entry
Climate Control: Manual single-zone air conditioning with air filter
Entune Audio System: 6.1-inch color touchscreen display
Audio: 6-speaker sound system, AM/FM/CD player, MP3/WMA playback capability, auxiliary audio jack, and USB port with iPod connectivity
Connectivity: Bluetooth® wireless technology for hands-free calling and music streaming, plus Siri® Eyes Free
Camera: Integrated backup camera with projected path lines
Driver Info: 4.2-inch TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) in the gauge cluster
Airbags: 10 standard airbags (including driver and front passenger knee airbags, and rear-seat mounted side airbags)
Star Safety System™: Includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Smart Stop Technology (SST)
Security: Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Tires: Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS)
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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