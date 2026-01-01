2016 Toyota Camry

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<p><strong>ACCIDENT FREE ! CLEAN CAR ! </strong></p><div class=container><div id=model-response-message-contentr_dc09b84f10fbb8ff class=markdown markdown-main-panel enable-updated-hr-color force-compact-layout tutor-markdown-rendering dir=ltr aria-busy=false aria-live=polite><h2 data-path-to-node=5>Exterior Features</h2><ul data-path-to-node=6><li><p id=p-rc_45a7f18ec37f3008-48 data-path-to-node=6,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,0,0 data-index-in-node=0><span class=citation-77>Wheels:</span></strong><span class=citation-77 citation-end-77> 16-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers (Tires: P205/65R16)<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=7><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_45a7f18ec37f3008-48 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c3566371424-40 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c3566371424-40><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c3566371424-40><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c3566371424-40 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=6,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Mirrors:</strong> Power-adjustable, heated, color-keyed folding side mirrors</p></li><li><p id=p-rc_45a7f18ec37f3008-49 data-path-to-node=6,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,2,0 data-index-in-node=0><span class=citation-76>Headlights:</span></strong><span class=citation-76 citation-end-76> Projector-beam halogen headlights with auto on/off feature and daytime running lights (DRL)<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=8><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_45a7f18ec37f3008-49 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c3566371424-41 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c3566371424-41><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c3566371424-41><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c3566371424-41 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_45a7f18ec37f3008-50 data-path-to-node=6,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,3,0 data-index-in-node=0><span class=citation-75>Glass:</span></strong><span class=citation-75 citation-end-75> High solar energy-absorbing (HSEA) glass<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=9><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_45a7f18ec37f3008-50 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c3566371424-42 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c3566371424-42><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c3566371424-42><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c3566371424-42 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li></ul><hr data-path-to-node=7><h2 data-path-to-node=8>🛋️ Comfort & Convenience</h2><ul data-path-to-node=9><li><p data-path-to-node=9,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=9,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Seating:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=9,0,1><li><p id=p-rc_45a7f18ec37f3008-51 data-path-to-node=9,0,1,0,0></p><div class=container ng-tns-c3566371424-43 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c3566371424-43><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c3566371424-43><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c3566371424-43 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,0,1,1,0>4-way manual front passenger seat</p></li><li><p id=p-rc_45a7f18ec37f3008-52 data-path-to-node=9,0,1,2,0><span class=citation-73 citation-end-73>60/40 split fold-down rear seats with center armrest<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=11><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_45a7f18ec37f3008-52 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c3566371424-44 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c3566371424-44><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c3566371424-44><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c3566371424-44 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,0,1,3,0>Premium fabric/cloth seat trim</p></li></ul></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=9,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Steering:</strong> Tilt and telescopic steering wheel with integrated audio, Bluetooth, and cruise controls</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=9,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Windows & Locks:</strong> Power windows with driver and passenger one-touch auto up/down; power locks with remote keyless entry</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=9,3,0 data-index-in-node=0>Climate Control:</strong> Manual single-zone air conditioning with air filter</p></li></ul><hr data-path-to-node=10><h2 data-path-to-node=11>📱 Technology & Infotainment</h2><ul data-path-to-node=12><li><p data-path-to-node=12,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=12,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Entune Audio System:</strong> 6.1-inch color touchscreen display</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=12,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=12,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Audio:</strong> 6-speaker sound system, AM/FM/CD player, MP3/WMA playback capability, auxiliary audio jack, and USB port with iPod connectivity</p></li><li><p id=p-rc_45a7f18ec37f3008-53 data-path-to-node=12,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=12,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Connectivity:</strong><span class=citation-72 citation-end-72> Bluetooth® wireless technology for hands-free calling and music streaming, plus Siri® Eyes Free<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=12><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_45a7f18ec37f3008-53 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c3566371424-45 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c3566371424-45><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c3566371424-45><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c3566371424-45 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=12,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=12,3,0 data-index-in-node=0>Camera:</strong> Integrated backup camera with projected path lines</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=12,4,0><strong data-path-to-node=12,4,0 data-index-in-node=0>Driver Info:</strong> 4.2-inch TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) in the gauge cluster</p></li></ul><hr data-path-to-node=13><h2 data-path-to-node=14>🛡️ Safety & Security</h2><ul data-path-to-node=15><li><p data-path-to-node=15,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=15,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Airbags:</strong> 10 standard airbags (including driver and front passenger knee airbags, and rear-seat mounted side airbags)</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=15,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=15,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Star Safety System™:</strong> Includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Smart Stop Technology (SST)</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=15,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=15,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Security:</strong> Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=15,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=15,3,0 data-index-in-node=0>Tires:</strong> Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS)</p></li></ul></div><!----></div><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2016 Toyota Camry

123,487 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14450878

2016 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1784225985028
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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
123,487KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK6GU219260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,487 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE ! CLEAN CAR ! 

Exterior Features

  • Wheels: 16-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers (Tires: P205/65R16)  

     

  • Mirrors: Power-adjustable, heated, color-keyed folding side mirrors

  • Headlights: Projector-beam halogen headlights with auto on/off feature and daytime running lights (DRL)  

     

  • Glass: High solar energy-absorbing (HSEA) glass  

     

🛋️ Comfort & Convenience

  • Seating:

    •  

    • 4-way manual front passenger seat

    • 60/40 split fold-down rear seats with center armrest  

       

    • Premium fabric/cloth seat trim

  • Steering: Tilt and telescopic steering wheel with integrated audio, Bluetooth, and cruise controls

  • Windows & Locks: Power windows with driver and passenger one-touch auto up/down; power locks with remote keyless entry

  • Climate Control: Manual single-zone air conditioning with air filter

📱 Technology & Infotainment

  • Entune Audio System: 6.1-inch color touchscreen display

  • Audio: 6-speaker sound system, AM/FM/CD player, MP3/WMA playback capability, auxiliary audio jack, and USB port with iPod connectivity

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth® wireless technology for hands-free calling and music streaming, plus Siri® Eyes Free  

     

  • Camera: Integrated backup camera with projected path lines

  • Driver Info: 4.2-inch TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) in the gauge cluster

🛡️ Safety & Security

  • Airbags: 10 standard airbags (including driver and front passenger knee airbags, and rear-seat mounted side airbags)

  • Star Safety System™: Includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Smart Stop Technology (SST)

  • Security: Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system

  • Tires: Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS)

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2016 Toyota Camry