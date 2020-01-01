Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Camry

118,767 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

LE NO DAMAGE RECORDS FOUND

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Camry

LE NO DAMAGE RECORDS FOUND

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

118,767KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6281907
  • Stock #: 4528
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK2GU583174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,767 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oakville Autos

2007 Dodge Caravan 7...
 214,844 KM
$1,695 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Corolla ...
 239,281 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Camry LE
 141,227 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory