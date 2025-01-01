Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

160,471 KM

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS B-T BACKUP CAMERA

12623058

2016 Toyota Corolla

AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS B-T BACKUP CAMERA

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,471KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE1GC726709

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3873
  • Mileage 160,471 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, BACKUP CAMERA, 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C 

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

Financing available some conditions apply 

SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 Toyota Corolla