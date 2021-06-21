Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

24,444 KM

$15,788

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

LE with Clean Carfax

LE with Clean Carfax

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

24,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7479939
  • Stock #: LP0946
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6GC560946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Toyota Safety Sense, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation.

2016 Toyota Corolla LE Slate Metallic

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2016 Toyota Corolla LE Slate Metallic

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. This vehicle was a previous commercial vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

