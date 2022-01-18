Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

S | 6SPD | ROOF | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | ALLOYS

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

95,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8150635
  • Stock #: K8011
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7GC539412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2016-id8583359.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - SUNROOF - KEYLESS ENTRY -

