$15,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2016 Toyota Corolla
2016 Toyota Corolla
S | 6SPD | ROOF | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | ALLOYS
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
95,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8150635
- Stock #: K8011
- VIN: 2T1BURHE7GC539412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - SUNROOF - KEYLESS ENTRY -
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9