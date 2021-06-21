Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Highlander

104,265 KM

Details Description Features

$28,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,288

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-Passenger with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-Passenger with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 7435061
  2. 7435061
  3. 7435061
  4. 7435061
  5. 7435061
  6. 7435061
  7. 7435061
  8. 7435061
  9. 7435061
  10. 7435061
  11. 7435061
  12. 7435061
  13. 7435061
  14. 7435061
  15. 7435061
  16. 7435061
  17. 7435061
  18. 7435061
  19. 7435061
  20. 7435061
  21. 7435061
Contact Seller

$28,288

+ taxes & licensing

104,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7435061
  • Stock #: 21768A
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH3GS259783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21768A
  • Mileage 104,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Remainder of Factory Warranty, 8-Passenger, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Front dual zone A/C, Black Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Push Start Ignition, Power Liftgate, Exterior Parking Camera Rear.

2016 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD Pre-Dawn Grey Mica

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Ford Edge SE
 47,526 KM
$25,700 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 31,802 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 79,717 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory