2016 Toyota Highlander

159,565 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
AUTO 2WD 8 SEATER B-TOOTH B-CAM SAFETY NEW F BRAKE

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

159,565KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8054095
  • Stock #: 2963
  • VIN: 5TDZKRFH2GS183928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 159,565 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5dr SUV 8 PSSENGER SEATS,LOCAL ONTARIO, BLUE TOOTH , POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, BACK UP CAMERA

NEW F BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

SAFETY CERTIFEID AT NO EXTRA COST

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

