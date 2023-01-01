Menu
2016 Toyota Highlander

143,156 KM

Details Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-PASS | LEATHER SEATS | RUNNING BOARDS

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-PASS | LEATHER SEATS | RUNNING BOARDS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

143,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9497218
  • Stock #: P7284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,156 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

