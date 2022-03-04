$22,999+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE NO ACCIDENT SAFETY LOW KM SAFETY CERTIFIED
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,999
- Listing ID: 8491262
- Stock #: 3061
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV0GW283195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,850 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 5DR SUV, LOW KM ONLY 89850 KM, NO ACCIDENT, LOADED WITH, POWER LOCKS POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK CAMERA
Comes fully safety certified at no extra cost Comes with free car fax report
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=P7LNYlBceBIUjYbily6rdmQcJ7ujH/Nv
BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
