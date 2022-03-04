Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

89,850 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE NO ACCIDENT SAFETY LOW KM SAFETY CERTIFIED

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE NO ACCIDENT SAFETY LOW KM SAFETY CERTIFIED

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8491262
  • Stock #: 3061
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV0GW283195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,850 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5DR SUV, LOW KM ONLY 89850 KM, NO ACCIDENT, LOADED WITH, POWER LOCKS POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK CAMERA

Comes fully safety certified at no extra cost Comes with free car fax report

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=P7LNYlBceBIUjYbily6rdmQcJ7ujH/Nv

BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR

 THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

 THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

