BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED 7 PASSENGER SIENNA!! NAVI, REVERSE CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER LIFT GATE, AWD!! SUPER SUPER CLEAN!! DRIVES LIKE NEW!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE!! CALL TODAY!!

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!

2016 Toyota Sienna

75,200 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Sienna

XLE | AWD | 7 PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Sienna

XLE | AWD | 7 PASS

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5tddk3dc9gs138421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 75,200 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED 7 PASSENGER SIENNA!! NAVI, REVERSE CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER LIFT GATE, AWD!! SUPER SUPER CLEAN!! DRIVES LIKE NEW!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE!! CALL TODAY!!

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2016 Toyota Sienna