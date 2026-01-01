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2016 Toyota Tacoma
Limited Double Cab 4WD V6 Auto
2016 Toyota Tacoma
Limited Double Cab 4WD V6 Auto
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
215,748KM
VIN 5TFHZ5BN3GX008559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,748 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft and seat recline adjustment
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Exhaust
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.909 Axle Ratio
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
side steps
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Regular Composite Box Style
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
540 kgs (5
600 lbs)
alternator
starter
Heavy Duty Battery
Upgraded Alternator
Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior Concealed Storage
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone
coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
heater and stainless steel exhaust system
Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i)
direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
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Oakville Autos
905-844-7100
2016 Toyota Tacoma