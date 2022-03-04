Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

120,189 KM

Details Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4WD with Clean Carfax and Navigation

2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4WD with Clean Carfax and Navigation

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

120,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8617118
  Stock #: LP1773A
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5GX006018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP1773A
  • Mileage 120,189 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

