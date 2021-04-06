Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Tundra

199,999 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tundra

2016 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

  1. 1619628221
  2. 1619628220
  3. 1619628220
  4. 1619628220
  5. 1619628335
  6. 1619628221
  7. 1619628335
  8. 1619628221
  9. 1619628221
  10. 1619628220
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,999KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6952174
  • Stock #: 571852
  • VIN: 5TFHY5F17GX571852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 571852
  • Mileage 199,999 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. TOYOTA inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

 

2016 TOYOTA TUNDRA CREWMAX LIMITED

 

NO ACCIDENTS / ONTARIO VEHICLE / SERVICE RECORDS / ONE OWNER 

 

BACKUP CAMERA / LEATHER / SUNROOF / CRUISE CONTROL / HEATED SEATS / LOWERING BACK WINDOW

 

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

 

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

 

**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RSA Motors

2016 Toyota Tundra L...
 199,999 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 161,511 KM
$3,949 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 Premium...
 177,322 KM
$13,975 + tax & lic

Email RSA Motors

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-399-XXXX

(click to show)

905-399-3007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory