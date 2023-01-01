Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Golf

110,900 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S w/Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S w/Sunroof

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1698875772
  2. 1698875783
  3. 1698875792
  4. 1698875803
  5. 1698875813
  6. 1698875822
  7. 1698875830
  8. 1698875840
  9. 1698875849
  10. 1698875856
  11. 1698875863
  12. 1698875869
  13. 1698875876
  14. 1698875882
  15. 1698875889
  16. 1698875897
  17. 1698875904
  18. 1698875910
  19. 1698875918
  20. 1698875925
  21. 1698875933
  22. 1698875939
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
110,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10615416
  • VIN: 3VW217AU5GM062515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,900 KM

Vehicle Description

READ AD IN FULL! PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS!!

The 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI is an excellent choice if you're looking for a compact car that combines style, performance, practicality, and a fun-to-drive factor. Its versatile interior, safety features, and solid reliability make it a compelling option in the compact car segment. Be sure to have a thorough inspection and test drive to ensure it meets your specific needs and expectations.

WOW!! JUST LANDED!!! SUPER NICE VW GOLF!! SUNROOF, NAVI, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM & MORE!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN!! CLEAN CARFAX!! CALL TODAY!!!

THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

2013 Subaru BRZ Spor...
 56,800 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 110,900 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 142,900 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory