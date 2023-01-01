$17,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
TSI S w/Sunroof
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690
- Listing ID: 10615416
- VIN: 3VW217AU5GM062515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,900 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI is an excellent choice if you're looking for a compact car that combines style, performance, practicality, and a fun-to-drive factor. Its versatile interior, safety features, and solid reliability make it a compelling option in the compact car segment. Be sure to have a thorough inspection and test drive to ensure it meets your specific needs and expectations.
WOW!! JUST LANDED!!! SUPER NICE VW GOLF!! SUNROOF, NAVI, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM & MORE!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN!! CLEAN CARFAX!! CALL TODAY!!!
THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED.
Financing Options Available!
