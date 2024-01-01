$11,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
TRENDLINE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,500 KM
Vehicle Description
WELL MAINTAINED!! STILL DRIVES LIKE NEW! RARE WAGON!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA!! CALL TODAY!
Looking for a spacious and versatile wagon that's perfect for families and adventurers alike? Look no further than this stylish 2016 Volkswagen Golf Trendline, now available at Twin Oaks Auto! This red beauty boasts a comfortable burgundy interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, ready to take you on all your journeys in style. With 154,500 km on the odometer, this Golf has plenty of life left in it.
Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats, and a sunroof to let in the sunshine. The premium sound system and Bluetooth connectivity will keep you entertained on the road, while the heated mirrors and traction control provide peace of mind in any weather conditions. This well-equipped wagon has all the features you need to stay comfortable and connected on every adventure.
Here are five of the features that will make you want to take this Volkswagen Golf Trendline for a test drive:
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling and let the sunshine in.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Premium Sound System: Blast your favorite tunes on the road.
- Heated Mirrors: Clear your view in any weather.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the go.
Come visit Twin Oaks Auto today and experience the versatility and comfort of this fantastic Volkswagen Golf Trendline!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $790+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
905-339-3330