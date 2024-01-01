Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $ PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=I8ikyO595h8ZuErD7KXZ3bdjCEm8mql%2B</span></p><p>Calling all performance enthusiasts! Alfaisal Motors Ltd. is proud to present a 2016 Volkswagen Golf R, a thrilling hot hatch thats sure to turn heads. This sleek white sedan boasts a black leather interior, delivering a luxurious feel while maintaining its sporty spirit. With its 4-cylinder engine and manual transmission, youll be in complete control, delivering a driving experience thats both exhilarating and engaging. With 135,551 km on the odometer, this Golf R has seen plenty of action, but its well-maintained condition ensures its ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Equipped with a comprehensive suite of features, this Golf R offers both comfort and safety. Youll enjoy the convenience of features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, and heated seats while staying secure with blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and a full complement of airbags. Whether youre commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Golf R is sure to elevate your driving experience.</p><p>Here are five of the most exciting features that set this Golf R apart:</p><ul><li><strong>AWD Grip:</strong> With its all-wheel drive system, this Golf R conquers any road condition, ensuring a confident and exhilarating ride.</li><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Take control of the road and enjoy the pure driving pleasure of a manual gearbox.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Never get lost again! The integrated GPS navigation system keeps you on track and makes every journey a breeze.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Sink into comfort and style with plush leather seats that add a touch of luxury to every drive.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with a premium sound system that delivers crystal-clear audio quality.</li></ul>

VIN WVWUF7AU6GW315354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

