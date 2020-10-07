Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

164,100 KM

$7,790

+ tax & licensing
$7,790

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$7,790

+ taxes & licensing

164,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5852637
  Stock #: 240252
  VIN: 3VW267AJ3GM240252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,100 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicle are pre-inspected, we offer certification. VOLKSWAGEN inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.  

 

2016 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TSI TRENDLINE ACCIDENT FREE 

 

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

BACK UP CAMERA

AC

HEATED SEATS

BLUETOOTH

AUX/USB 

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**  

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**  

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**   

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you're in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!   

 

RSA MOTORS 

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3 

905-399-3007  

 

WORKING HOURS: MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M. SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M. SUNDAY CLOSED  

 

**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

