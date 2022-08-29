$18,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NEW
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9173011
- Stock #: 3180
- VIN: 3VW267AJ3GM366143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,862 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AUTO LOW KM ONLY 60862KM, ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT, BACK UP CAMERA ,BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, USD ,AUX
1.4L GAS SAVER
ALL 4 BRAKES + NEW FRONT TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISITING
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
Clean car CAR FAX ONE OWNER
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6vOOsTTMMvYrCAujKAQLVQJ52%2Fniw746
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
BLACK EXTERIOR ON HEATED GREY INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
