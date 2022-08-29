Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

60,862 KM

Details

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NEW

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NEW

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

60,862KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9173011
  • Stock #: 3180
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ3GM366143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,862 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

AUTO LOW KM ONLY 60862KM, ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT,  BACK UP CAMERA ,BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, USD ,AUX  

1.4L GAS SAVER

ALL 4 BRAKES + NEW FRONT TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISITING

 SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

Clean car CAR FAX ONE OWNER

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6vOOsTTMMvYrCAujKAQLVQJ52%2Fniw746

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

BLACK  EXTERIOR ON HEATED GREY INTERIOR

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

