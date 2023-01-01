Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

195,999 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

195,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026843
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX8GW539804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,999 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4 motion Financing available Certified 

 

Runs and drives great, no problems, ready to go on the road 

 

Automatic 

 

195,999 km 

 

NO Accidents! https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y6agMRufEO0RfIcb1N50WdbW8WRPskB2

 

VIN WVGJV7AX8GW539804

 

Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera 

 

2.0 L 4 cyl gas 

 

AWD 

 

New brakes and fresh tires 

 

Everything works and no rust 

 

5 seater 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $14,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

 

Oil Change - $129

 

Rust Proofing - $199

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

      

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

