2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10026843
- VIN: WVGJV7AX8GW539804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4 motion Financing available Certified
Runs and drives great, no problems, ready to go on the road
Automatic
195,999 km
NO Accidents! https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y6agMRufEO0RfIcb1N50WdbW8WRPskB2
VIN WVGJV7AX8GW539804
Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera
2.0 L 4 cyl gas
AWD
New brakes and fresh tires
Everything works and no rust
5 seater
Certified and ready to go
Price is $14,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
