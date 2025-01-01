2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, AWD, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, FENDER SPEAKER SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;>NEW BRAKES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////</span></p>

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

151,916 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

AUTO NO ACCIDENT LEATHER BACKUP CAM HEATED SEATS

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

AUTO NO ACCIDENT LEATHER BACKUP CAM HEATED SEATS

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,916KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX3GW014441

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,916 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, AWD, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, FENDER SPEAKER SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL

 

NEW BRAKES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING

 

 

CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,

 

SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan