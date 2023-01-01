Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volvo XC60

85,905 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2016 Volvo XC60

2016 Volvo XC60

T6

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volvo XC60

T6

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

  1. 1680626697
  2. 1680626709
  3. 1680626719
  4. 1680626728
  5. 1680626740
  6. 1680626751
  7. 1680626762
  8. 1680626771
  9. 1680626782
  10. 1680626790
  11. 1680626796
  12. 1680626803
  13. 1680626811
  14. 1680626820
  15. 1680626827
  16. 1680626835
  17. 1680626843
  18. 1680626852
  19. 1680626858
  20. 1680626871
  21. 1680626883
  22. 1680626893
  23. 1680626900
  24. 1680626909
  25. 1680626919
  26. 1680626929
  27. 1680626938
  28. 1680626945
  29. 1680626952
  30. 1680626959
  31. 1680626967
  32. 1680626973
  33. 1680626981
  34. 1680626993
  35. 1680627001
  36. 1680627008
  37. 1680627014
  38. 1680627022
  39. 1680627031
  40. 1680627038
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,905KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9798886
  • Stock #: 6305
  • VIN: YV449MRK0G2864321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6305
  • Mileage 85,905 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).

Financing purchases are subject to additional Admininistration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oakville Autos

2016 Volvo XC60 T6
 85,905 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus ES 350
211,375 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 88,902 KM
$63,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory