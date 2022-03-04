$34,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2017 Acura MDX
2017 Acura MDX
ELITE PKG | AWD | ROOF | NAV | DVD | TOW | LEATHER
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
125,887KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8544026
- Stock #: K9038
- VIN: 5FRYD4H87HB506719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K9038
- Mileage 125,887 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
LOCAL TRADE! FULLY LOADED! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - DVD PLAYER - TOW - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - NAVIGATION - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - BLIND SPOT - LANE KEEP ASSIST MUCH MORE!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9