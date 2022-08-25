Menu
2017 Acura MDX

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Roger's Motors

905-618-0350

SH-AWD - NAVI - SUNROOF - LEATHER - TECH FEATURES

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9004675
  Stock #: RHB5038069
  VIN: 5FRYD4H42HB503806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # RHB5038069
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited Time Offer – Financing at 5.99% - 6 Months Payment Deferral – $0 Down Payment - Private Viewings Available - By Appointment Only - Online Purchase and FREE Delivery Available – Curbside Pick Up Available

** NAVIGATION / BLINDSPOT ASSIST / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / FRONT COLLISION WARNING / LANE ASSIST / LEATHER / REVERSE CAMERA / SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS AND STEERING / REMOTE STARTER / SMART KEY / More ...


WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

This is a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Vehicle. Because this vehicle is a Certified Pre_Owned vehicle it also qualifies for Extended Warranty options

This 2017 Acura MDX Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Smart Key Entry, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. We Also Accept Trade Ins

Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 5.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Up To 6 Months With No Payments Available. All our loans are completely open with no fees to pay them off earlier. We've also been working with the banks to set up unique credit rebuilding programs to help you get back on track without going over your budget. Credit applications are available on our website at www.rogersmotors.ca. Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also Available.

We Also Service What We Sell. Our State of the Art 10,000 square foot Complete Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics is open to the public. From Oil changes and Brakes, to major repairs like complete engine replacements. Our service center can service ALL your car needs. Loaner vehicles are available when needed for larger jobs.

We are also Oakville's Location for Rust Proofing your vehicle. Give us a call to schedule your appointment.

Rogers Motors is Oakville's Largest Used Car Dealership and the highest rated dealership in Oakville to shop for Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated Since 2004 with over 10,000 vehicles sold.

At Roger's Motors our goal is to make sure that every guest who comes to visit us leaves happier than when they first came in. We will treat everyone the way we would like to be treated with Love, Honesty, Integrity, and Complete Transparency. With Over 600 Reviews online we have an average rating of 4/5. Come experience car shopping and service the way it should be.

Rogers Motors. Driving Happiness
www.rogersmotors.ca
 
 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Automatic climate control
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Dual-zone Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Keyless Remote Entry System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Remote Trunk Lid
Security System - Manufacturers
Sunroof
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tilt Wheel
All Equipped
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
alloy rims
Keyless Ignition
Push start ignition

