<p>Step into luxury and style with this sleek 2017 Acura RDX Elite Pkg, now available at Twin Oaks Auto. This black beauty features a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission for a driving experience thats both exhilarating and refined. With its all-wheel drive, you can confidently navigate any road condition, while the spacious SUV interior offers comfortable seating for five and ample cargo space for all your adventures. This RDX Elite Pkg has been meticulously maintained and boasts an impressive array of features to elevate your daily commute and weekend getaways.</p><p>At 147,000km, this Acura RDX is still in its prime, and its stylish black exterior and black leather interior exude sophistication. Its packed with all the modern amenities you desire, from a premium sound system and heated seats to a panoramic sunroof for enjoying those sunny days. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and GPS navigation, and drive with peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure assist.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 key features that make this Acura RDX Elite Pkg stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> Cruise comfortably on the highway, letting the system automatically adjust your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.</li><li><strong>Heated and Ventilated Seats:</strong> Enjoy year-round comfort with heated seats for cozy winter drives and ventilated seats to keep you cool in the summer months.</li><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine flood the cabin and enjoy the open-air feeling with the panoramic sunroof.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring with Lane Departure Assist:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that the blind spot monitoring system alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot, and the lane departure assist system provides gentle steering corrections to help you stay within your lane.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in rich, clear audio quality with a powerful premium sound system that elevates every driving moment.</li></ul><p>Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this stunning Acura RDX Elite Pkg in person and experience the luxury and performance firsthand.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
