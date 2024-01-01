Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $19888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TbAyCQu1nJBkjUvGElCYYyv7wVzPfi0P</span></p>

2017 Audi A3

166,552 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi A3

Cabriolet quattro Technik S-LINE|DIGITALDASH|B&O

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A3

Cabriolet quattro Technik S-LINE|DIGITALDASH|B&O

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1716850310
  2. 1716850310
  3. 1716850264
  4. 1716850277
  5. 1716850262
  6. 1716850267
  7. 1716850274
  8. 1716850269
  9. 1716850266
  10. 1716850261
  11. 1716850272
  12. 1716850275
  13. 1716850258
  14. 1716850277
  15. 1716850271
  16. 1716850261
  17. 1716850268
  18. 1716850306
  19. 1716850306
  20. 1716850306
  21. 1716850306
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
166,552KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAU28LFF5H1065024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 166,552 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | 

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $19888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TbAyCQu1nJBkjUvGElCYYyv7wVzPfi0P

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T DVD|POWERDOORS|REARVIEW CAMERA|HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T DVD|POWERDOORS|REARVIEW CAMERA|HEATED SEATS 204,245 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat Trendline ACCIDENTFREE|ONTARIOVEHICLE|BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Volkswagen Passat Trendline ACCIDENTFREE|ONTARIOVEHICLE|BLUETOOTH 132,828 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Corvette STINGRAY 3LT|CONVERTIBLE|Z51 PERFORMANCE PKG|CARBO for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Chevrolet Corvette STINGRAY 3LT|CONVERTIBLE|Z51 PERFORMANCE PKG|CARBO 6,000 KM $112,888 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A3