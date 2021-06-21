2017 Audi A3

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$20,795 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7398302

7398302 VIN: WAUE8GFF6H1079647

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 98,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.