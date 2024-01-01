Menu
<p>Fully open loan,</p><p><strong>Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.</strong></p><p><strong>Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge,</strong><span> </span>Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.</p><p><strong>FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)</strong></p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.</p><p>All trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for trusting</p><p>DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO</p>

2017 Audi A4

153,868 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv quattro

2017 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv quattro

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,868KM
VIN WAUBNAF45HN060653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Storage
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.23 Axle Ratio
80-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4-Cylinder 252-HP
Transmission: Quattro 7-Speed S tronic
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
