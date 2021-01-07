Menu
2017 Audi A4

182,080 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

S-LINE

2017 Audi A4

S-LINE

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

182,080KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6612839
  • Stock #: 054704
  • VIN: WAUPNAF42HN054704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,080 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. CAR MODEL inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

 

2017 AUDI A4 S-LINE

Sedan / 4 Cylinders / Gas / 6 SPEED MANUAL STANDARD

WAUPNAF42HN054704

 

NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER / 26 RECORDS ON FILE / SERVICED AT AUDI DEALERSHIP!!!!

 

BACKUP CAMERA / NAVI / HEATED SEATS / SUNROOF / LEATHER / S-LINE / FULLY LOADED!!!!

 

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

 

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

 

**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

