Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=121 data-end=338><span id=docs-internal-guid-c023fa23-7fff-570d-ad80-628e38801731></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>This beautiful 2017 Audi A6 is Featuring: Quattro AWD, Sunroof, Multi Drive Modes, S-Line Package, Highly Equipped, Navigation, Rearview Camera, Push To Start, BOSE Premium Sound System, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Audi Pre-Sense, 360 View Camera, Memory Seats, Active Blindspot Assist, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Cross Traffic Alert, Parking Sensors, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control, Distance Warning, Rain Sensor, Congestion Assist, AM, FM, Satellite, DVD, AUX, USB, SDCARD, Alloys, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Options, & more!</span></p><p class= data-start=121 data-end=338>This vehicle is <strong data-start=156 data-end=190>not drivable and not certified</strong> as per <strong data-start=198 data-end=219>OMVIC regulations</strong>. <strong data-start=221 data-end=260>Certification is available for $899</strong>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=340 data-end=512>A variety of <strong data-start=353 data-end=374>financing options</strong> are available for an additional <strong data-start=407 data-end=415>$999</strong>, tailored to suit your needs. </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=514 data-end=583>Ask us about our <strong data-start=531 data-end=558>extended warranty plans</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=585 data-end=651>📞 <strong data-start=588 data-end=651>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</strong></p>

2017 Audi A6

140,664 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi A6

3.0T Technik NAVI|SUNROOF|BACKUP

Watch This Vehicle
12897911

2017 Audi A6

3.0T Technik NAVI|SUNROOF|BACKUP

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1755975854
  2. 1755975855
  3. 1755975855
  4. 1755975855
  5. 1755975845
  6. 1755975852
  7. 1755975855
  8. 1755975855
  9. 1755975855
  10. 1755975855
  11. 1755975855
  12. 1755975855
  13. 1755975854
  14. 1755975852
  15. 1755975847
  16. 1755975841
  17. 1755975855
  18. 1755975850
  19. 1755975848
  20. 1755975843
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,664KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUJ2AFC4HN065046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,664 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2017 Audi A6 is Featuring: Quattro AWD, Sunroof, Multi Drive Modes, S-Line Package, Highly Equipped, Navigation, Rearview Camera, Push To Start, BOSE Premium Sound System, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Audi Pre-Sense, 360 View Camera, Memory Seats, Active Blindspot Assist, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Cross Traffic Alert, Parking Sensors, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control, Distance Warning, Rain Sensor, Congestion Assist, AM, FM, Satellite, DVD, AUX, USB, SDCARD, Alloys, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Options, & more!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2018 Audi S5 Technik REDINT|NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Audi S5 Technik REDINT|NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF 67,638 KM $36,889 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Cadillac Escalade Luxury NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Cadillac Escalade Luxury NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF 168,512 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Si Manual NAVI|SUNROOF|BACKUP for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Honda Civic Si Manual NAVI|SUNROOF|BACKUP 162,454 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2017 Audi A6