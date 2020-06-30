Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 3 Series

39,542 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

X-DRIVE LOW KM NAVIGATION SUNROOF WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

X-DRIVE LOW KM NAVIGATION SUNROOF WARRANTY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5321069
  • Stock #: 2599
  • VIN: WBA8E5G53HNU22651

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

39,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,542 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO X-DRIVE AWD NAVIGATION BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY BLUE TOOTH SUNROOF SAFETY CERTIFIED  ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS,  CRUISE CONTROL, … AND MORE

NEW FRONT BRAKES

NICE COMBINATION OF RED  EXTERIOR ON  BLACK  INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2016 Ford Transit T-...
 105,032 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 48,851 KM
$12,399 + tax & lic
2016 RAM ProMaster 4...
 98,932 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory