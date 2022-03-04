$46,877+ tax & licensing
$46,877
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2017 BMW 540
2017 BMW 540
i xDrive
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$46,877
+ taxes & licensing
63,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8471508
- Stock #: P6246A
- VIN: WBAJE7C35HG478807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 63,027 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2