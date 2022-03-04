Menu
2017 BMW 540

63,027 KM

Details Features

$46,877

+ tax & licensing
$46,877

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2017 BMW 540

2017 BMW 540

i xDrive

2017 BMW 540

i xDrive

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$46,877

+ taxes & licensing

63,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8471508
  • Stock #: P6246A
  • VIN: WBAJE7C35HG478807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

