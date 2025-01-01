Menu
NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | SUNROOF | DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | 360 BACKUP CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | LANE KEEP ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | WIRELESS CHARGING | POWER RUNNING BOARDS | MEMORY SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | & MORE!!

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $ PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $899 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified. We offer a range of financing options for an additional $999. PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:

2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

94,875 KM

$45,890

+ tax & licensing
Platinum NAVI|HUD|DVDS|SUNROOF

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
94,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYS4KKJ6HR204639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,875 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | SUNROOF | DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | 360 BACKUP CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | LANE KEEP ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | WIRELESS CHARGING | POWER RUNNING BOARDS | MEMORY SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | & MORE!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-334-3596

