2017 Chevrolet Colorado
AUTO, 4WD Crew Cab 140.5, BLUETOOTH BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC
CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED ADD ONLY $999+TAX
Finance available - SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Financing available some conditions apply
SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

159,669 KM

$21,999

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 BLUETOOTH CAMERA TOW HITCH

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 BLUETOOTH CAMERA TOW HITCH

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Used
159,669KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN8H1187337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
2017 Chevrolet Colorado