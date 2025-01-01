$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 136,664 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, WORK TRUCK, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-837-1234