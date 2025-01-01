Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

136,664 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,664KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCHSBEA6H1194503

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 136,664 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, WORK TRUCK, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, 

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2017 Chevrolet Colorado