$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
#ONE OWNER
#NO ACCIDENT
#DEALER MAINTAINED
#EXTRA SET OF TIRES
2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX 2.4L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS
131,000 KMS
#NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED ALL AROUND
ROTORS AND PADS
EQUIPPED WITH:
-REARVIEW CAMERA
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUISE CONTROL
-2 KEYS
-TOUCH SCREEN
AND MORE
# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra.
TERMINAL MOTORS
(416)527-0101
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5
#NO ACCIDENT
#DEALER MAINTAINED
#EXTRA SET OF TIRES
2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX 2.4L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS
131,000 KMS
#NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED ALL AROUND
ROTORS AND PADS
EQUIPPED WITH:
-REARVIEW CAMERA
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUISE CONTROL
-2 KEYS
-TOUCH SCREEN
AND MORE
# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra.
TERMINAL MOTORS
(416)527-0101
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Terminal Motors
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD CERTIFIED 113,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Acura TLX TECH PKGSH-AWD 109,000 KM SOLD
2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA 144,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Email Terminal Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2017 Chevrolet Equinox