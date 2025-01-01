Menu
Account
Sign In
#ONE OWNER <br><div>#NO ACCIDENT #DEALER MAINTAINED #EXTRA SET OF TIRES 2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX 2.4L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS 131,000 KMS #NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED ALL AROUND ROTORS AND PADS EQUIPPED WITH: -REARVIEW CAMERA -BLUETOOTH -CRUISE CONTROL -2 KEYS -TOUCH SCREEN AND MORE # FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra. TERMINAL MOTORS (416)527-0101 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5  </div>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

131,000 KM

Details Description

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Watch This Vehicle
12104278

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1737171999
  2. 1737171999
  3. 1737171999
  4. 1737171999
  5. 1737171999
  6. 1737171999
  7. 1737171999
  8. 1737171999
  9. 1737171999
  10. 1737171999
  11. 1737171999
  12. 1737171999
  13. 1737171999
  14. 1737171999
  15. 1737171999
  16. 1737171999
  17. 1737171999
  18. 1737171999
  19. 1737171999
  20. 1737171999
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#ONE OWNER
#NO ACCIDENT
#DEALER MAINTAINED
#EXTRA SET OF TIRES

2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX 2.4L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS
131,000 KMS

#NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED ALL AROUND
ROTORS AND PADS

EQUIPPED WITH:
-REARVIEW CAMERA
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUISE CONTROL
-2 KEYS
-TOUCH SCREEN
AND MORE

# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra.

TERMINAL MOTORS
(416)527-0101
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD CERTIFIED for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD CERTIFIED 113,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura TLX TECH PKGSH-AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Acura TLX TECH PKGSH-AWD 109,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA 144,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox