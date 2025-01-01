$26,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 162,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country – Fully Loaded Luxury Pickup
This 2017 Silverado 1500 High Country offers premium comfort, powerful performance, and rugged capability all in one truck. Under the hood is a strong 5.3L V8 engine with automatic transmission and 4x4 capability, delivering smooth power whether you’re towing, hauling, or cruising.
✅ Performance & Capability
5.3L V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft torque)
8-speed automatic transmission
4x4 drivetrain
Z71 off-road package (where equipped)
Tow/haul mode
Trailer tow package with integrated trailer brake controller
Heavy-duty suspension
Locking rear differential
Hill start assist
✅ Exterior Features
High Country signature chrome grille & trim
20-inch chrome alloy wheels
Chrome side steps/running boards
Spray-in bedliner
Cargo box LED lighting
Power-sliding rear window
Fog lights
HID headlights with LED daytime running lights
Heated power-folding side mirrors with turn signal indicators & memory
Front and rear parking sensors
✅ Interior Luxury & Comfort
Premium perforated leather seating
Heated and ventilated front seats
Heated rear outboard seats
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
10-way power driver & passenger seats with memory function
Power-adjustable pedals
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power sunroof
Wireless charging pad
Remote start system
Keyless entry with push-button start
Large center console with storage
✅ Technology & Infotainment
Chevrolet MyLink 8-inch touchscreen display
Navigation system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio streaming
Premium Bose sound system
SiriusXM satellite radio
USB ports & auxiliary inputs
Voice recognition controls
OnStar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
✅ Safety Features
Rear vision camera
Lane keep assist
Forward collision alert
Safety alert seat
Side blind zone alert
Rear cross traffic alert
Stability control & traction control
Anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain)
This Silverado 1500 High Country combines luxury, technology, and strength in one of the most desirable trims available. Clean, powerful, and ready to go — it’s the perfect truck for work, family, or adventure.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
