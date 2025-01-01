Menu
<p data-start=147 data-end=224><strong data-start=147 data-end=222>2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country – Fully Loaded Luxury Pickup</strong></p><p data-start=226 data-end=518>This 2017 Silverado 1500 High Country offers premium comfort, powerful performance, and rugged capability all in one truck. Under the hood is a strong <strong data-start=377 data-end=395>5.3L V8 engine</strong> with automatic transmission and <strong data-start=428 data-end=435>4x4</strong> capability, delivering smooth power whether you’re towing, hauling, or cruising.</p><p data-start=520 data-end=552>✅ <strong data-start=522 data-end=550>Performance & Capability</strong></p><ul data-start=553 data-end=855><li data-start=553 data-end=598><p data-start=555 data-end=598>5.3L V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft torque)</p></li><li data-start=599 data-end=633><p data-start=601 data-end=633>8-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=634 data-end=652><p data-start=636 data-end=652>4x4 drivetrain</p></li><li data-start=653 data-end=694><p data-start=655 data-end=694>Z71 off-road package (where equipped)</p></li><li data-start=695 data-end=712><p data-start=697 data-end=712>Tow/haul mode</p></li><li data-start=713 data-end=777><p data-start=715 data-end=777>Trailer tow package with integrated trailer brake controller</p></li><li data-start=778 data-end=803><p data-start=780 data-end=803>Heavy-duty suspension</p></li><li data-start=804 data-end=833><p data-start=806 data-end=833>Locking rear differential</p></li><li data-start=834 data-end=855><p data-start=836 data-end=855>Hill start assist</p></li></ul><p data-start=857 data-end=882>✅ <strong data-start=859 data-end=880>Exterior Features</strong></p><ul data-start=883 data-end=1254><li data-start=883 data-end=930><p data-start=885 data-end=930>High Country signature chrome grille & trim</p></li><li data-start=931 data-end=962><p data-start=933 data-end=962>20-inch chrome alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=963 data-end=999><p data-start=965 data-end=999>Chrome side steps/running boards</p></li><li data-start=1000 data-end=1021><p data-start=1002 data-end=1021>Spray-in bedliner</p></li><li data-start=1022 data-end=1048><p data-start=1024 data-end=1048>Cargo box LED lighting</p></li><li data-start=1049 data-end=1078><p data-start=1051 data-end=1078>Power-sliding rear window</p></li><li data-start=1079 data-end=1093><p data-start=1081 data-end=1093>Fog lights</p></li><li data-start=1094 data-end=1144><p data-start=1096 data-end=1144>HID headlights with LED daytime running lights</p></li><li data-start=1145 data-end=1219><p data-start=1147 data-end=1219>Heated power-folding side mirrors with turn signal indicators & memory</p></li><li data-start=1220 data-end=1254><p data-start=1222 data-end=1254>Front and rear parking sensors</p></li></ul><p data-start=1256 data-end=1289>✅ <strong data-start=1258 data-end=1287>Interior Luxury & Comfort</strong></p><ul data-start=1290 data-end=1717><li data-start=1290 data-end=1328><p data-start=1292 data-end=1328>Premium perforated leather seating</p></li><li data-start=1329 data-end=1366><p data-start=1331 data-end=1366>Heated and ventilated front seats</p></li><li data-start=1367 data-end=1397><p data-start=1369 data-end=1397>Heated rear outboard seats</p></li><li data-start=1398 data-end=1439><p data-start=1400 data-end=1439>Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=1440 data-end=1502><p data-start=1442 data-end=1502>10-way power driver & passenger seats with memory function</p></li><li data-start=1503 data-end=1530><p data-start=1505 data-end=1530>Power-adjustable pedals</p></li><li data-start=1531 data-end=1570><p data-start=1533 data-end=1570>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1571 data-end=1588><p data-start=1573 data-end=1588>Power sunroof</p></li><li data-start=1589 data-end=1614><p data-start=1591 data-end=1614>Wireless charging pad</p></li><li data-start=1615 data-end=1638><p data-start=1617 data-end=1638>Remote start system</p></li><li data-start=1639 data-end=1679><p data-start=1641 data-end=1679>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li data-start=1680 data-end=1717><p data-start=1682 data-end=1717>Large center console with storage</p></li></ul><p data-start=1719 data-end=1752>✅ <strong data-start=1721 data-end=1750>Technology & Infotainment</strong></p><ul data-start=1753 data-end=2070><li data-start=1753 data-end=1800><p data-start=1755 data-end=1800>Chevrolet MyLink 8-inch touchscreen display</p></li><li data-start=1801 data-end=1822><p data-start=1803 data-end=1822>Navigation system</p></li><li data-start=1823 data-end=1855><p data-start=1825 data-end=1855>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=1856 data-end=1906><p data-start=1858 data-end=1906>Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio streaming</p></li><li data-start=1907 data-end=1940><p data-start=1909 data-end=1940>Premium <strong data-start=1917 data-end=1938>Bose sound system</strong></p></li><li data-start=1941 data-end=1969><p data-start=1943 data-end=1969>SiriusXM satellite radio</p></li><li data-start=1970 data-end=2002><p data-start=1972 data-end=2002>USB ports & auxiliary inputs</p></li><li data-start=2003 data-end=2033><p data-start=2005 data-end=2033>Voice recognition controls</p></li><li data-start=2034 data-end=2070><p data-start=2036 data-end=2070>OnStar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot</p></li></ul><p data-start=2072 data-end=2095>✅ <strong data-start=2074 data-end=2093>Safety Features</strong></p><ul data-start=2096 data-end=2356><li data-start=2096 data-end=2118><p data-start=2098 data-end=2118>Rear vision camera</p></li><li data-start=2119 data-end=2139><p data-start=2121 data-end=2139>Lane keep assist</p></li><li data-start=2140 data-end=2167><p data-start=2142 data-end=2167>Forward collision alert</p></li><li data-start=2168 data-end=2189><p data-start=2170 data-end=2189>Safety alert seat</p></li><li data-start=2190 data-end=2215><p data-start=2192 data-end=2215>Side blind zone alert</p></li><li data-start=2216 data-end=2244><p data-start=2218 data-end=2244>Rear cross traffic alert</p></li><li data-start=2245 data-end=2285><p data-start=2247 data-end=2285>Stability control & traction control</p></li><li data-start=2286 data-end=2312><p data-start=2288 data-end=2312>Anti-lock brakes (ABS)</p></li><li data-start=2313 data-end=2356><p data-start=2315 data-end=2356>Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain)</p></li></ul><p data-start=2358 data-end=2574>This Silverado 1500 High Country combines <strong data-start=2400 data-end=2436>luxury, technology, and strength</strong> in one of the most desirable trims available. Clean, powerful, and ready to go — it’s the perfect truck for work, family, or adventure.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

