<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>The 2017 Dodge Charger SXT AWD is a muscular and performance-oriented sedan that combines style and speed. It boasts a 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers 280+ horsepower and 250+ lb-ft of torque, providing ample power for thrilling acceleration. The Charger SXT also features advanced technology and safety features, making it a practical choice for those seeking both performance and convenience.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>Some Features:</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Multi-functional leather wrapped steering wheel</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Push Button Start </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Back-up camera</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Beats Audio System</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Apple carplay</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Android auto</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Cruise control</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Power adjustable seats</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Bluetooth</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Multi-zone A/C</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Sunroof </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Alloys & Much More!!</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1731090494166_6735153328084849 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; line-height: 115%; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!</span></p>

2017 Dodge Charger

191,052 KM

Details Description

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT AWD

12120378

2017 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT AWD

Location

Premium Autos

2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2

905-580-9577

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,052KM
VIN 2C3CDXJGXHH529487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Autos

Premium Autos

2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Premium Autos

905-580-9577

2017 Dodge Charger