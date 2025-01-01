$15,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger
4dr Sdn SXT AWD
Location
Premium Autos
2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2
905-580-9577
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,052 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Dodge Charger SXT AWD is a muscular and performance-oriented sedan that combines style and speed. It boasts a 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers 280+ horsepower and 250+ lb-ft of torque, providing ample power for thrilling acceleration. The Charger SXT also features advanced technology and safety features, making it a practical choice for those seeking both performance and convenience.
Some Features:
- Multi-functional leather wrapped steering wheel
- Push Button Start
- Back-up camera
- Beats Audio System
- Apple carplay
- Android auto
- Cruise control
- Power adjustable seats
- Bluetooth
- Multi-zone A/C
- Sunroof
- Alloys & Much More!!
Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!
We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Premium Autos
905-580-9577