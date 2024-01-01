2017 Dodge Journey

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> </span></strong><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>No hidden fees and <strong>no haggle pricing</strong> means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span><strong></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Office: 905-844-7100</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Sam: 416-805-7500</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Rob: 416-990-5016</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com <span> </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> </span><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1714437526629_9730144076559046 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2017 Dodge Journey

126,736 KM

Details Description Features

$5,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

  1. 11346778
  2. 11346778
  3. 11346778
  4. 11346778
  5. 11346778
  6. 11346778
  7. 11346778
  8. 11346778
  9. 11346778
  10. 11346778
  11. 11346778
  12. 11346778
  13. 11346778
  14. 11346778
  15. 11346778
  16. 11346778
  17. 11346778
  18. 11346778
  19. 11346778
  20. 11346778
  21. 11346778
  22. 11346778
  23. 11346778
  24. 11346778
Contact Seller

$5,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,736KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB6HT528550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,736 KM

Vehicle Description

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

 

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
4.28 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
77 L Fuel Tank
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
455.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver visor vanity mirror
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
270 kgs (5
005 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Concealed Storage
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4.3 Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

Used 2008 Volkswagen City Jetta 4dr Sdn Man for sale in Oakville, ON
2008 Volkswagen City Jetta 4dr Sdn Man 251,319 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS 152,262 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura MDX AWD 4dr Elite Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Acura MDX AWD 4dr Elite Pkg 156,997 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,300

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey