$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
SE Plus
2017 Dodge Journey
SE Plus
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,000KM
VIN 3C4PDCABXHT586564
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#SAFTY CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
#NO ACCIDENT
#LOW KMS
2014 DODGE JOURNEY LIMITED
WITH UPGRADED BUMPER, LED TAILLIGHTS AND 19 RIMS
THIS CAR IS VERY WELL MAINTAINED, WITH FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS ON THE CARFAX
ONLY 132,000 KMS
NEW MICHELIN ALL WEATHER TIRES
NEW SHOCKS
NEW ROTORS AND PADS ALL AROUND
FRESH OIL CHANGE
EQUIPPED WITH:
-REMOTE START
-PUSH TO START
-HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL
-2 SETS OF KEYS
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUSIE CONTROL
-KEYLESS ENTRY
-BIG SCREEN
# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
#PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2017 Dodge Journey