#SAFTY CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED #NO ACCIDENT #LOW KMS 2014 DODGE JOURNEY LIMITED WITH UPGRADED BUMPER, LED TAILLIGHTS AND 19 RIMS THIS CAR IS VERY WELL MAINTAINED, WITH FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS ON THE CARFAX ONLY 132,000 KMS NEW MICHELIN ALL WEATHER TIRES NEW SHOCKS NEW ROTORS AND PADS ALL AROUND FRESH OIL CHANGE EQUIPPED WITH: -REMOTE START -PUSH TO START -HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL -2 SETS OF KEYS -BLUETOOTH -CRUSIE CONTROL -KEYLESS ENTRY -BIG SCREEN # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! #PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

2017 Dodge Journey

132,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

2017 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,000KM
VIN 3C4PDCABXHT586564

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#SAFTY CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
#NO ACCIDENT
#LOW KMS

2014 DODGE JOURNEY LIMITED
WITH UPGRADED BUMPER, LED TAILLIGHTS AND 19 RIMS

THIS CAR IS VERY WELL MAINTAINED, WITH FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS ON THE CARFAX

ONLY 132,000 KMS

NEW MICHELIN ALL WEATHER TIRES
NEW SHOCKS
NEW ROTORS AND PADS ALL AROUND
FRESH OIL CHANGE

EQUIPPED WITH:
-REMOTE START
-PUSH TO START
-HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL
-2 SETS OF KEYS
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUSIE CONTROL
-KEYLESS ENTRY
-BIG SCREEN

# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
#PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2017 Dodge Journey