$16,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
4dr Sport AWD
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,100 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL SUV!! 2017 FORD EDGE SPORT AWD!! FULLY LOADED!! DRIVES AMAZING!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE IN! CALL NOW FOR MORE INFO!!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
