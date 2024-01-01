Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>BEAUTIFUL SUV!! 2017 FORD EDGE SPORT AWD!! FULLY LOADED!! DRIVES AMAZING!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE IN! CALL NOW FOR MORE INFO!!</p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2017 Ford Edge

155,100 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1717453241
  2. 1717453249
  3. 1717453260
  4. 1717453268
  5. 1717453276
  6. 1717453283
  7. 1717453293
  8. 1717453303
  9. 1717453315
  10. 1717453323
  11. 1717453334
  12. 1717453342
  13. 1717453352
  14. 1717453367
  15. 1717453375
  16. 1717453382
  17. 1717453388
  18. 1717453394
  19. 1717453401
  20. 1717453410
  21. 1717453419
  22. 1717453426
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4AP0HBB85412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,100 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL SUV!! 2017 FORD EDGE SPORT AWD!! FULLY LOADED!! DRIVES AMAZING!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE IN! CALL NOW FOR MORE INFO!!

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 165,300 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT 88,500 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX for sale in Oakville, ON
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX 159,100 KM SOLD

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge