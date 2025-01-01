Menu
Recent Arrival!

AWD, Canadian Touring Package, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Equipment Group 201A, Foot Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Vista Roof, Perimeter Alarm, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Remote Start System, SYNC 3, Universal Garage Door Opener, Utility Package, Voice Activated Navigation.

Maroon 2017 Ford Edge SEL 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic AWD


Reviews:
 * Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J84HBB06574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5X008Z
Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


AWD, Canadian Touring Package, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Equipment Group 201A, Foot Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Vista Roof, Perimeter Alarm, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Remote Start System, SYNC 3, Universal Garage Door Opener, Utility Package, Voice Activated Navigation.

Maroon 2017 Ford Edge SEL 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic AWD


Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

