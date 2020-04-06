Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

  1. 4827576
  2. 4827576
  3. 4827576
  4. 4827576
  5. 4827576
  6. 4827576
  7. 4827576
  8. 4827576
  9. 4827576
  10. 4827576
  11. 4827576
  12. 4827576
  13. 4827576
  14. 4827576
  15. 4827576
  16. 4827576
  17. 4827576
  18. 4827576
  19. 4827576
  20. 4827576
  21. 4827576
  22. 4827576
  23. 4827576
  24. 4827576
  25. 4827576
  26. 4827576
  27. 4827576
  28. 4827576
  29. 4827576
  30. 4827576
  31. 4827576
  32. 4827576
  33. 4827576
  34. 4827576
Contact Seller

$25,894

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,177KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4827576
  • Stock #: RC9100
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K81HBB70098
Exterior Colour
White Platinum
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4dr Titanium AWD

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Cooled Rear Seat(s)
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 49,186 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Titan...
 65,299 KM
$24,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Send A Message