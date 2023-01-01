Menu
2017 Ford Escape

131,351 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,351KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99HUD45868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6788X
  • Mileage 131,351 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2017 Ford Escape