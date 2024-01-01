Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

264,941 KM

Details Features

$9,005

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium | Awd | Vista Sunroof | You Safety You Save!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium | Awd | Vista Sunroof | You Safety You Save!!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11042222
  2. 11042222
  3. 11042222
  4. 11042222
  5. 11042222
  6. 11042222
  7. 11042222
  8. 11042222
  9. 11042222
Contact Seller

$9,005

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
264,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J94HUA33246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,941 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford Escape SEL 50,010 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Select Navigation | Awd | Climate Pkg!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Select Navigation | Awd | Climate Pkg!! 97,507 KM $28,910 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium | Awd | Vista Sunroof | You Safety You Save!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Ford Escape Titanium | Awd | Vista Sunroof | You Safety You Save!! 264,941 KM $9,005 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,005

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape