2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD | SUNROOF | NAVI | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,089 KM
Vehicle Description
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: - POWER TAILGATE - TWIN PANEL ROOF - NAVIGATION - 18" INCH ALLOY WHEELS - LEATHER SEATS - LEATHER STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - FOG LAMPS - SYNC 3 - REAR VIEW CAMERA - KEYLESS ENTRY - DUAL CLIAMTE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!
Vehicle Features
Lockwood Kia
