<p>480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: - POWER TAILGATE - TWIN PANEL ROOF - NAVIGATION - 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS - LEATHER SEATS - LEATHER STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - FOG LAMPS - SYNC 3 - REAR VIEW CAMERA - KEYLESS ENTRY - DUAL CLIAMTE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Ford-Escape-2017-id10723130.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Ford-Escape-2017-id10723130.html</a>

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

169,089KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD1HUA01625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,089 KM

Vehicle Description

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: - POWER TAILGATE - TWIN PANEL ROOF - NAVIGATION - 18" INCH ALLOY WHEELS - LEATHER SEATS - LEATHER STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - FOG LAMPS - SYNC 3 - REAR VIEW CAMERA - KEYLESS ENTRY - DUAL CLIAMTE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Ford-Escape-2017-id10723130.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $16

905-847-1511

