2017 Ford Escape

164,625 KM

Details Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD with Navigation and Panoramic Sunroof | SELF CERTIFY

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD with Navigation and Panoramic Sunroof | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

164,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8362455
  • Stock #: P1562A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G96HUC29918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1562A
  • Mileage 164,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

