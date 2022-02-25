$19,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
SE FWD with Navigation and Panoramic Sunroof | SELF CERTIFY
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
164,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8362455
- Stock #: P1562A
- VIN: 1FMCU0G96HUC29918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1562A
- Mileage 164,625 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4