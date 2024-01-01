Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>White 2017 Ford Expedition Max Limited 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic 4WD

2017 Ford Expedition

133,499 KM

Details Description Features

$30,023

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Contact Seller

$30,023

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,499KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK2AT9HEA13245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


White 2017 Ford Expedition Max Limited 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2017 Ford Expedition Max Limited for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Ford Expedition Max Limited 133,499 KM $30,023 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford Escape SEL 32,127 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 0 $51,520 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,023

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Expedition